3 hours ago

Former Asante Kotoko striker Franck Mbella Etouga has urged the players to shoulder responsibility and strive to improve the club's situation amidst their recent struggles in the Ghana Premier League.

Etouga, a key figure in Kotoko's Ghana Premier League victory in 2022, acknowledged the club's current challenges, particularly following an incident where fans chased coach Prosper Ogum from the training grounds on Tuesday.

With Kotoko securing only one victory in their last eight Ghana Premier League matches and enduring six defeats in the process, calls for coach Prosper Ogum's resignation have grown stronger as the team sits precariously close to the relegation zone.

Ahead of Kotoko's upcoming match against league leaders Samartex, Etouga encouraged his former teammates to take responsibility, stating, "I have been monitoring what is happening in Kotoko, even though I am not there, but I still follow the club every week when they play, and I can see that they are going through a difficult situation, but I want to encourage my former teammates to take responsibility and make things better."

Mbella, a beloved figure among fans during his time with the Porcupine Warriors, played a pivotal role in the team's success, scoring 21 goals to help secure the 2021/22 Ghana Premier League title.

The Cameroonian attacker departed Kotoko to join Egyptian side Al Masry after leaving a lasting impact in the Ghanaian football scene. Currently, he is on loan at El Gouna.