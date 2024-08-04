4 hours ago

Ghana international Frank Acheampong received a red card during Henan FC’s away clash against Nantong Zhiyun FC in the Chinese Super League on Sunday.

The match, held at the Rugao Olympic Sports Center Stadium, ended in a 1-1 draw.

Acheampong, a former Black Stars winger, was sent off two minutes before full-time, leaving his team to finish the game with ten players.

He had been given a starting role but faced a challenging outing in this week 21 fixture.

The home team, Nantong Zhiyun FC, took the lead in the 39th minute with a goal from Yongtao Lu and maintained their advantage into halftime.

The game took a dramatic turn when Nantong Zhiyun's Haoqian Zheng was also sent off in stoppage time for accumulating yellow cards.

Henan FC capitalized on their numerical advantage and managed to equalize 13 minutes into the additional time, ensuring the match ended in a draw.

Acheampong, who has been a key player for Henan FC this season, has contributed three goals and two assists in 20 league appearances.