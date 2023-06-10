3 hours ago

The Member of Parliament for Nsawam-Adoagyiri and the Majority Chief Whip of the 8th Parliament of Ghana, Hon. Frank Annoh-Dompreh has renovated Ahodjo Basic School which was on the verge of collapse.

The Member of Parliament identified the dilapidated structure when he visited the School on 1st February 2023 to distribute reading materials to them.

The school was battling with roofing leakages, Spoilt windows and worst of it all deep gutter around the school building as a result of erosion.

Through the inspection of the school by the MP, he was shocked and immediately resolved to renovate it to meet the standard it deserves. Lo and behold, the promise made by Hon.MP has been fulfilled.

The headmistress of the School,

Mad. Augustine Duah was carried away by the kind gesture of the MP.

She was thankful to him for the quick response to the problems of the school.

The Member of Parliament, Hon. Annoh-Dompreh expressed his shock when he first saw the building but thankful to God that under his able leadership, the school has gotten a facelift conducive for teaching and learning.

According to MP, the school is the place where leaders are trained and produced. He, therefore accepted as his responsibility to help all schools within the Constituency.

He assured the school of his commitment to building a new KG Block for them.

The MP instantly gave 100 bags of cement to complete the Ahodjo JHS block.

As an Environmentalist, he resolved to partner with the Stakeholders of the school to plant trees to protect the school from environmental degradation. He promised to grade the road from the Chief Palace linking to the Ahodjo Basic School to become motorable.

The Chief of Ahodjo, Nana Opare Amankwa registered his appreciation and gratitude to the MP for the unflinching support over the years.

According to the Chief, the MP recently installed streetlights on the principal roads and now renovated the school as well as the numerous projects initiated to better the living conditions of the people in the constituency.

The Chief did not hesitate to appeal to delegates, electorates and the party to support MP's agenda and maintain him again based on his sterling performance.

Hon.Annoh-Dompreh continued the tour to Nsawam township inspecting all the principal roads earmarked for construction.

He joined the Urban roads Engineers and the Contractors to draw a roadmap for the commencement of the Asphalt overlay hopefully this month.