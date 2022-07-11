2 hours ago

Former Hearts of Oak and Ghana Premier League goal scorer Prince Tagoe says that the current level of the domestic league is not as strong as in their time.

He argues that Asante Kotoko top scorer Frank Mbella is a very good striker but adds that he is playing in a very weak domestic league.

The Cameroonian striker nearly won the Ghana Premier League goal king race in his debut campaign as he lost out on the last day to Ashgold's Yaw Annor.

He scored 21 goals for the porcupine warriors as he helped the reds lift their 25th Ghana Premier League title.

“I think he has done well but when you look at the current league we are playing, it’s not that very strong like our time," Tagoe, who played in the 2010 World Cup with the Black Stars told Accra-based Radio Gold.

“I don’t think the goals he scored are bad, he is a very good striker and maybe this is just the first season.

“We should wait and see, we just don’t have to judge a player with just a first season.

“I think he is doing well, you can’t take from him, his finishing is good.

“I mean there are a whole lot of things that need to be worked in the Premier League.

“When those things are worked on, we will get a very competitive league and we will get a lot of sponsorship," he added.

Tagoe played for Accra Hearts of Oak from 2004 to 2005, where he won the Ghana Premier League in 2004 and the CAF Confederation Cup also in 2004.

Helping Hearts of Oak to the league title, he scored 18 goals to win the top goal scorer of the league that season.