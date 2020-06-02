1 hour ago

Former Black Stars defender Samuel Inkoom has revealed French winger Frank Ribery is the most difficult opponent he has ever faced in football.

Now 31 years, Samuel Inkoom these days plays for little known Georgian side FC Samtredia but before that he played for FC Basel who were very regular in the UEFA Champions League.

The FIFA U-20 World Cup winner has since played for a lot of teams across different continents having played in the USA,Portugal,Bulgaria,Turkey, Greece among others.

Samuel Inkoom faced Bayern Munich's Frank Ribery when his then side FC Basel were in the same group as the German giants in the 2010 UEFA Champions League game.

In the said match the World Cup winner scored twice in a game Bayern Munich won 3 nil.

“Frank Ribery is the toughest winger I have ever faced. I played against him in the Champions League in Munich and it was very difficult,” he told Joy FM.

The former Kotoko defender played his best football while with Swiss giants FC Basel between 2009-2011 before a big money move to FC Dnipro in Ukraine.