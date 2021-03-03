2 hours ago

Social commentator and Founding President of IMANI Africa, Franklin Cudjoe, has described happenings at the Audit Service as “madness” and therefore called on President Akufo-Addo to swiftly intervene.

It would be recalled that in July 2020, the President, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo directed the Auditor-General, Mr. Daniel Yao Dumelovo to take his accumulated leave of 167 days.

The disgruntled Auditor-General is set to resum work on March 3, 2020 after the controversial leave elapsed on March 2.

But, just as Mr. Dumelovo could get back to his office as planned, the Audit Service Board struck him with a fresh issue. This time, it is challenging his nationality and retirement age.

The Board says Mr. Domelevo is a Togolese and was born in 1960 hence was due for retirement on 1st June 2020.

Citi News reported that there have series of engagement between the Chairman of the Audit Service Board, Prof. Edward Dua Agyeman and Mr. Domelevo, in what the Board said it had discovered such irregularities and anomalies and requested an explanation.

Citi News' report added that the Audit Service Board in providing details of its claims to Mr. Dumelovo, in a letter dated 26th February 2021 wrote, “Records at the Social Security and National Insurance Trust (SSNIT) completed and signed by you indicate your date of birth as 1st June 1960 when you joined the scheme on 1st October 1978. The records show that you stated your tribe as Togolese and a non-Ghanaian. That your home town is Agbatofe.”

Commenting on the happenings, the INANI chief expressed shock at how the Audit Service is doing everything to find faults with Mr. Domelovo.

“The Audit Service Board is relentlessly machiavellian in searching for Domelove's 'faults'.” Franklin Cudjoe's position stated.

He continued, “Herh! I wonder why its Chairman is still at post now that his sidekick, Osafo Marfo's office has been disbanded!”

“Mr. President, please stop the madness going on at the Audit Service!!” He added.