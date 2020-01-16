2 hours ago

Founder and President of policy think tank, IMANI Africa, Franklin Cudjoe, has said the “Ghana Results Fair” being organised by the government is not comprehensive.

Mr Cudjoe said the government’s focus on only flagship programmes as part of the self-assessment fair is not holistic.

Speaking on Adom FM’s current affairs show, Burning Issues Wednesday, January 15, 2020, Mr Cudjoe said the 48.78 per cent score given to government last year from their 2019 Imanifesto report captured everything in their manifesto which contains 510 promises unlike the government’s attention to only her flagship programmes.

Imanifesto is a progress report which seeks to validate the promises made by the NPP in the run-up to the 2020 polls and how many of those promises have been accomplished three years on.

It assessed areas of governance, economy, social sector, infrastructure and human capital development.

Although Imani Africa scored government 48.78%, President Akufo-Addo later scored himself 72 per cent.

Mr Cudjoe said on Burning Issues Wednesday that government may have performed better than the 48 per cent if the Imanifesto report had concentrated only on flagship programmes which would have made the rating incomplete.

“We focused on the manifesto and they focused more on the flagship programmes and not based on the entirety of the whole manifesto which is a much bigger and broader document used for the elections”

“We may be using different assessments but one is more comprehensive and secure than the rather limited one that the government is focusing on which makes our work not just a limited one,” he told host, Akua Boakyewaa Yiadom.

Meanwhile, Deputy Minister of Monitoring and Evaluation, William Kwasi Sabi, speaking earlier on the show said, the purpose of the Fair is to promote inclusive engagement and interaction between the public sector and the citizenry to enhance evidence-based decision-making and accountability.

The event that started on January 14 and ends on January 16, 2020, is organised on the theme, "Delivering Results for our Citizens: A Work in Progress" and features 33 Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs) giving an account on 17 priority government flagship programmes.

The three-day event to showcase the level of implementation, sustainability and short, medium and long-term impact of the initiatives.

myjoyonline