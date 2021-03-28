2 hours ago

Camidoh’s performance at the maiden Entertainment Achievement Awards has seen him gifted $500.

Franklin Cudjoe, the Founding President and Chief Executive Officer of the IMANI Centre for Policy and Education, was enthused about Camidoh’s performance and decided to give him the cash present.

Taking to Facebook, George Britton, the manager of Camidoh announced that Mr. Cudjoe had fulfilled his promise.

“A very big thanx to Mr. Franklin Cudjoe for honoring his promise of giving Camidoh a gift of $500 after witnessing his performance at Citi 97.3 FM’s Entertainment Achievement Awards,” he wrote.

The Entertainment Achievement Awards is an award scheme dedicated to rewarding the hard work of people in the showbiz space.

It was powered by Citi FM and Citi TV and was sponsored by Good Day Energy Drink.

Source: citifmonline.com