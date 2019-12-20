3 hours ago

A fraudster has allegedly drugged a cabbie, 40, in Kumasi, the Ashanti regional capital and robbed him of his car, money and other valuables.

Confirming the incident to the media, the victim, Stephen Osei Owusu said he encountered the fraudster, who introduced himself to him as Mike, who has just returned from abroad at Techiman.

According to Owusu, Mike hired him to convey him to Kumasi to meet his wife and his children at the airport.

Mike told him he wanted to send his children with him abroad and he, Mr. Owusu, would then drive his wife back to Techiman.

“He showed me his passports and that of his children, which made me believe him. We had a chat about so many things on our way to Kumasi,” Owusu added.

When they arrived at the airport, Mr. Owusu said, Mike told him to wait outside. Mike resurfaced within five minutes with a polythene bag, which contained some fruit juice, and gave him one to drink.

On drinking the fruit juice, Owusu felt dizzy and blacked out. He could not tell what happened next until he woke up two days after to find himself in new clothes at Manhyia Hospital with his car, money and other valuables nowhere to be found.

“The doctor told me I was drugged. But he didn’t me the actual drug that Mike used”, Mr. Owusu said.

The police is investigating the case.

