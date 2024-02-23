1 hour ago

Black Queens head Coach, Nora Häuptle has named her starting eleven for the Paris 2024 Olympic Games qualifier against Zambia this evening.

Victoria Adjei Antwi will be between the sticks with Janet Egyir and Anasthesia Achia play on either side of defence while Portia Boakye and Susan Duah pair in the heart of defence.

Experienced midfielder, Jennifer Cudjoe and Grace Asantewaa will shield the defence in a 4-2-3-1 system.

Jacqueline Owusu Evelyn Badu have been deployed on the wings while Doris Boduwaa leads the attack with Freda Ayisi playing in the hole.

Here is the starting 11 as named by coach Häuptle: