17 minutes ago

Former Mali football star Freddie Kanoute has showered praise on Mohammed Kudus, hailing the midfielder as one of the most promising African players currently gracing the pitch.

Kudus, who made a significant impact following his move from Ajax to West Ham in a €43 million deal, has been instrumental for the club, notching up 10 goals across various competitions and solidifying his role in the team.

Kanoute lauded Kudus for his exceptional skill set, remarking, "He is truly gifted. He possesses a diverse range of abilities, including strength, forward-running capabilities, and versatility in different positions. Despite his youth, he stands out as one of the most captivating African footballers of this era."

In other transfer news, former England international Alan Smith has cast doubt on West Ham's willingness to entertain offers from Arsenal for any of their players, citing the prolonged negotiations during Decland Rice's departure.

Arsenal has reportedly shown interest in acquiring Kudus's services ahead of the summer transfer window, with the midfielder previously on their radar last year before West Ham secured his signing.

Despite Kudus's impressive form for West Ham, speculation regarding his future at the club has intensified, with several top clubs expressing interest in securing his services.

"The transfer of Rice was inevitable, but I believe West Ham has made astute investments in players like Edson Alvarez and Kudus following his departure," remarked Smith to Newbettingsite.co.uk.

"I don't foresee West Ham entertaining any offers from Arsenal, especially in the aftermath of the Declan Rice saga," he added, hinting at a potential reluctance from West Ham to part ways with their prized assets in the upcoming transfer window.