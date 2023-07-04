1 hour ago

Sports journalist and member of the Executive Council of the Ghana Football Association (GFA), Frederick Acheampong, has been linked with the vacant Chief Executive Officer (CEO) position at Asante Kotoko.

Nana Yaw Amponsah's tenure as Asante Kotoko's CEO has ended after a challenging season for the club.

In response, club owner and life patron, Otumfour Osei Tutu II, has dissolved both the board and management.

The decision to dissolve the board and management comes after a disappointing season for Asante Kotoko, where they failed to win any trophies and finished fourth in the domestic league.

This move by Otumfour Osei Tutu II indicates a desire to start afresh and set a new direction for the club.

The board, led by Dr. Kwame Kyei, was established in 2020, and Nana Yaw Amponsah was appointed as the head of the management team in August of the same year.

Initially, their collaboration brought success, with Asante Kotoko winning the Ghana Premier League title in their second season.

However, recent disagreements between the management and the board have emerged, with Dr. Kwame Kyei's involvement with his own club, Nations FC, seemingly diverting his attention away from Asante Kotoko and leading to a lack of harmony within the club's leadership.

In June, Nana Yaw Amponsah acknowledged the issues within the club's leadership, particularly the deteriorating relationship and communication between himself as the CEO and Dr. Kwame Kyei as the board chairman. Despite the challenges, Amponsah expressed his personal respect for Dr. Kwame Kyei.

The trophyless season and the lack of cohesion within the leadership structure have resulted in the dissolution of both the board and the management team, as directed by Otumfour Osei Tutu II.

Frederick Acheampong, also known as "Fred Achie," is a familiar name in football administration.

He previously served as the CEO of Ashantigold from 2018 until his resignation in April 2020, during which time he helped the team qualify for and compete in the CAF Confederation Cup.

He was also a member of the management team of the now-defunct Kessben FC, which has since transformed into Medeama SC.

Fred Achie currently has several commitments, including working with Kessben FM/TV, serving as an assistant General Coordinator for the Confederation of African Football (CAF), and being a member of the GFA Executive Council.

He also serves as the Management Committee chairman of the Black Meteors, who recently failed to progress from the group stage in the ongoing CAF U-23 AFCON in Morocco.