4 hours ago

Former Hearts of Oak, Samartex midfielder Frederick Ansah Botchway has completed a transfer move to Ethiopian side Adams FC.

Ansah Botchway has signed a one-year deal with the Ethiopian side after reaching terms with the club and passing his medical examination.

The midfielder completed a deal to join Samartex FC on transfer deadline day after being deemed surplus to requirements by Accra Hearts of Oak.

He signed a two-year deal with the Timber boys but just before he kicks a ball for the Samreboi side has departed for pastures anew.

Adams City FC finished 11th in the 2021/22 Ethiopian Premier League campaign with 35 points, having recorded only 6 wins, 17 draws and 7 defeats.