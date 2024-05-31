2 hours ago

Kotoko Frederick Asare has been seen in a photo en route to the Black Stars camp with his adorable wife and daughter.

Asare is the only local player included in the latest Black Stars squad, announced by coach Otto Addo on Wednesday morning, ahead of Ghana's 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers against Mali and the Central African Republic.

Asare, who has firmly established himself as the first-choice goalkeeper for Kotoko, surpassing former number one Danlad Ibrahim, joins fellow goalkeepers Lawrence Ati-Zigi and Joojo Wollacot in the 26-man squad.

His inclusion is a testament to his impressive performances in the Ghana Premier League.

Noticeably absent from the squad are Black Stars captain Andre Ayew and left-back Baba Rahman.

Ayew's exclusion has been particularly surprising, given his strong end to the season with Le Havre in the French Ligue 1.

The Black Stars will start their training camp on Thursday at the University of Ghana Stadium in Legon as they prepare for the crucial qualifiers.

Ghana's campaign began with a 1-0 victory over Madagascar in Kumasi but was followed by a disappointing 1-0 defeat to Comoros in Moroni.

The team is set to face Mali at Stade 26 Mars in Bamako on Thursday, June 6, and will then host the Central African Republic at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium on Monday, June 10, 2024.

The Black Stars aim to bounce back and regain their winning form after a challenging start to the year.