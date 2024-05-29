1 hour ago

Former Accra Hearts of Oak Managing Director, Frederick Moore, has urged the club to undertake a comprehensive review of its player recruitment strategy and coaching selection process following their disappointing performance in the 2023/24 Ghana Premier League season.

The club's recent struggles, including securing just one victory in their last five matches, have raised concerns about the effectiveness of their approach.

Moore's call for a reassessment comes on the heels of Hearts of Oak's 2-0 defeat to archrivals Asante Kotoko in week 31 of the league, highlighting the urgency of addressing key areas of concern.

In an interview with Akoma FM, Moore emphasized the need for a thorough examination of the club's coaching staff, player recruitment practices, and infrastructure.

While acknowledging the club's success in infrastructure development, he stressed the importance of scrutinizing the coaching setup and player acquisition processes.

"Every team consists of three components: coaching, the playing body, and infrastructure. Since Hearts of Oak is succeeding in its infrastructure, the other two should be examined, specifically coaching and player recruitment," Moore remarked.

He further elaborated on the challenges facing the club, stating, "Making slight adjustments to the coach may not necessarily yield the desired results.

It is important to note that acquiring talented players from nearby clubs may not always be the best option because they might not be suited for a team like Accra Hearts of Oak."

Moore suggested a reevaluation of the club's recruitment strategy, particularly in terms of prioritizing player acquisition before hiring a coach.

He emphasized the need for a fresh approach, noting that past methods may not have yielded the desired outcomes.

With three critical matches remaining in the season against Nations FC, Great Olympics, and Bechem United, Hearts of Oak faces a daunting task in salvaging their campaign.

The entire Hearts of Oak community is united in their hope for a strong finish to secure their place in the Ghana Premier League and propel the club back to success.