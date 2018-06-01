1 hour ago

A group of persons with vested interest in football calling themselves 'Free Nyantakyi Movement' are compiling a petition to the government of Ghana to seek for what they term as clemency for disgraced former Ghana Football Association(GFA) President Kwasi Nyantakyi.

The group is spearheaded by close ally and the President of Ghana Premier League side Berekum Chelsea, Nana Kwame Nketiah.

In a matter that is currently pending before an Accra High court, they are praying the President to use his prerogative of mercy to set aside the case.

The former FIFA Council member was caught on tape receiving money amounting to corruption in an investigative piece compiled by ace investigative journalist Anas Aremeyaw Anas.

According to the Berekum Chelsea chief, they have been able to garner signatures from a raft of clubs on the local scene.

After the airing of the documentary, Mr Nyantakyi was relieved of his role as the GFA boss, FIFA Executive Council member and is currently standing trial for defrauding by false pretense among others.

According to Nana Kwame Nketiah, the former GFA boss did not see the Association's money and was trapped by Anas Aremeyaw instead.

“The Former GFA President didn’t steal money from the GFA. He was trapped by Anas. The clubs are aware of the case in court but we are pleading with President Nana Addo to squash the case." he told Accra-based Angel 102.9

“Other clubs are still signing the petition which we will soon present to government,” he ended.

Kwasi Nyantakyi and former GFA Exco member Abdulai Alhassan are standing trial on three counts of conspiracy to commit crime, fraud and corruption by public officers.