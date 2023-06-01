1 hour ago

The National Food Suppliers Association will on Tuesday, June 13, 2023, picket at the premises of the National Food Buffer Stock Company.

The Association in a press statement on Friday, said the picketing is because members of the association are yet to receive feedback from the government or its agencies on how or when they would be paid for supplies made in the 2021/2023 academic year.

“Leadership has accordingly, and in true compliance with the Public Oder Act, written to the Greater Accra Regional Police Command, by way of notice, on Thursday, June 8, 2023.”

“We wish to state without equivocation, that, we have complied with the requirements of the Public Order Act and that, we will picket at the said venue as planned, starting from Tuesday 13th June 2023, within the hours of 8:30 GMT to 5:30 GMT, and we will resume the next day until we are paid in full,” they said.

We want our money, not empty promises – National Food Suppliers

The National Food Suppliers Association had said government owed its members outstanding arrears for two years.

Speaking to Citi News, the spokesperson for the National Food Suppliers Association, Kwaku Amedume said they will not be moved by empty promises.

“That has always been the story we have been hearing for the past two years; we are organising some money, we are going to release some funding, we should bring our names, we should meet at 10 o’clock. We have gone through all these processes and promises, and we are still where we are for the past two years. So I don’t think it is enough to just conclude that we are satisfied. Until we have our money in our hands, we don’t trust that this money will be paid to us”.

“Mind you, day-in-day-out, the value of the money with Buffer Stock keeps reducing, and so we are more than interested in getting our money than any promise, we want action, not promises.”

Source: citifmonline