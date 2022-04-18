5 hours ago

The Catholic Bishop of Koforidua Diocese, Most Rev Joseph Afrifa-Agyekum, has raised issues against the lack of continuity of projects and policies when a new government takes over the administration of the country.

He said this way of doing things in the country must stop.

Regarding the free senior high school (SHS) policy, he said it is a programme that should remain no matter the government in power.

Speaking in an interview with TV3’s Eastern Region correspondent Yvonne Neequaye on Sunday, April 17, he said “We start a project, let us try to continue. I am happy the President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo started this free senior high school policy. This is a policy that we also need to assist for it to be successful in spite of the challenges that came up at the beginning but I think gradually they are trying to make it up,” he said.

He further called on the Ministry of Education and the Ghana Education Service to address issues facing the feeding of pupils in the various schools.

“I also mention the buffer stock which is where the headmasters and headmistresses will get their supplies from the suppliers who have been designated. At the beginning it was wonderful, you go to school and the students say they are eating eggs, fish, mackerels, but these days it looks like the situation is becoming more challenging for the heads.

“I think it is an area that we seriously have to look into, the Ministry of Education and the Ghana Education Service so that we unearth the challenges that are causing this issue,” he said.