7 hours ago

President Akufo-Addo has been defending his government's Free Senior High School policy amidst criticism that the initiative is producing low-quality students, thereby lowering education standards.

Speaking at the Annual Ghana Bar Association Conference in Kumasi on Monday, September 9, President Akufo-Addo argued that the policy has benefited many underprivileged students and increased the number of enrollments in secondary schools.

The president advised individuals who believe the quality does not meet their standards to enroll their wards in private institutions. However, he emphasized that his government remains committed to providing education for the underprivileged in society.

“People who can afford to pay fees for the education of their ward should send them to fee paying private schools.

“Public schools, schools funded by the tax payer should be free to all who would otherwise, be unable to pay for their education. That is why the numbers of people who have access to second cycle education has doubled since the introduction of free senior high school policy,” he said.

Source: Myjoyonline