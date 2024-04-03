17 minutes ago

The Ghana Education Service (GES) says Form Three students enrolled in the Free Senior High School (Free SHS) programme are exempt from paying registration fees for West Africa Senior Secondary School Certificate Examinations (WASSCE).

It said the GH¢465 registration fee had been absorbed by the Government in the Free SHS programme.

Dr Eric Nkansah, Director General of GES, said this during a press conference in Accra on the WASSCE registration process for SHS Final Year students.

He urged parents not to pay any money in the name of WASSCE registration for their wards participating in the programme.

Form Three SHS students will begin registration after they return from break on April 17, 2024.

Dr Nkansah commended the three pre-tertiary Teacher Unions – Ghana National Association of Teachers, National Association of Graduate Teachers, and the Coalition of Concerned Teachers Ghana - for calling off their two-week old strike.

He said that the Service would continue to engage them in their demands to ensure they get well-deserved working conditions and incentives and benefits to enhance their work.

However, the teacher unions decided to call off their strike after the National Labour Commission (NLC) got an interim injunction to prevent their industrial action.

They would continue to engage the government on their demands while they return to the classroom to teach.

The West African Examinations Council opened its registration portals for the 2024 Basic Education Certificate Examination (BECE), West African Senior Schools Certificate Examination (WASSCE), and Genera/ Advanced Business Certificate Examination candidates.

The WASSCE examinations will begin on Monday, August 5, 2024, and end on September 27, 2024.