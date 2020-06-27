8 minutes ago

South African championship side Free State Stars are set to lose the services of inform Ghanaian star Daniel Gozar in the upcoming Summer transfer window.

This was made known by the head coach of the Ea Lla Koto, Themba Sithole, who revealed that he has been told by the management of the side not to put free-scoring Ghanaian striker in his plans for next season.

The 26-year-old former Dreams FC and Ashgold forward has been in terrific form for the South African championship side since he joined them at the beginning of this season, scoring eleven goals and providing six assists in 21 games which has caught the attention of several teams in the ABSA PSL.

Despite having an option to extend his contract by one more year when it ends next month, Free State Stars are convinced that they cannot hold on to the in-demand Gozar due to the big teams on his heels and are preparing for life without him.

“Gozar has got one more year and we are going to extend for another season now,” coach Sithole told kickoff

“But there is a lot of interest from the PSL. So I was told not to plan on Gozar for next season. I don’t know the teams, I was not told the teams, but I was told not to put full plans on Gozar because he is scoring and the PSL they don’t have those type of strikers.

“I don’t know who spoke to [Stars general manager] Rantsi [Mokoena] but he told me not to plan with Gozar. He is a good striker just… but he’s got one more season.

“I’m sure knowing my people there is no way we can keep him with one season on his contract… I’m sure they are going to exercise the option and give him another year if nobody comes up with money.

“But what I heard is that there are people interested. It’s just that when your bosses tell you there are people interested in a player, you don’t care who is interested as long as they make money.” He added.

The talented attacker rose to prominence in Ghana when he featured for Amidaus Professionals in the 2012/13 Ghanaian top flight campaign.

His side were subsequently relegated but he earned a move to Division One rivals Dreams FC where he helped them secured their maiden promotion into the country's top flight.

He last featured for Ashanti Gold SC in Gha a before moving to South Africa last summer.