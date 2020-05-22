3 hours ago

A clash between Counsellor and Freelove at Neat FM ended in tears for the up and coming actress who appeared on TV3's Date Rush show.



During an interview on the radio station, the controversial counsellor insisted that the act of going on a TV show to search for a partner is prostitution in disguise.



A comment which didn’t sit well with Freelove who challenged the thoughts of Counsellor Lutterodt.



“If you go to the public to look for a man, you have a problem, brain disorder, ashawo in disguise. With all the values God gave you can go into public and look for a man, you are a shame and disgrace” he said and in a clash that continued after the show. Freelove in reply said "I didn’t go there to open my legs”.



The confrontation at a point got heated, hitting hard on Freelove, who could hold herself enough against the words of the counsellor, therefore, paused for a while, shed tears and came back saying "I won't even marry Counsellor when I am dying” after he said she has everything to possibly be his second wife than to be publicly rejected on TV.



