2 hours ago

Seth Gyimah, better known in the boxing world as Freezy MacBones, is gearing up for a highly anticipated homecoming fight against British boxer Steven Mark Crame.

The eight-round cruiserweight contest is scheduled for September 21 at the Baba Yara Stadium in Kumasi, marking a significant milestone as the 35-year-old Ghanaian, now based in England, steps into the ring professionally for the first time in his birthplace.

Gyimah, who remains undefeated with four professional victories, will be guided by legendary world champion Azumah Nelson, who has taken on the role of his trainer for this pivotal match.

Speaking to Graphic Sports, Gyimah shared his excitement and outlined his ambitions for the future, revealing that the bout is being promoted by his own MacBones Boxing Promotions.

"This fight is promoted by Macbones Boxing Promotions, and I am going to organise more international fights in the country to produce African and world champions," he noted.

Confident of his victory, Gyimah boldly predicted, "I will stop Crame in the fourth or fifth round; I won't go the distance with him."

"I have never fought at home, and this is going to be my happiest moment, fighting at home. I can't wait to enjoy it with my fans," he said.

His opponent, 37-year-old Steven Mark Crame, arrives in Ghana with a professional record of one win and three losses.

Adding to the evening's allure, the undercard will feature well-known banker Prince Kofi Amoabeng, although his opponent has yet to be announced.

He called on the people of the Ashanti Region to pack the stadium on September 21, promising a memorable and spectacular event that will be celebrated with his fans.