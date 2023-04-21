35 minutes ago

Seth Gyimah aka Freezy Macbones has overnight become a household name in the UK and Ghana after his fight last Saturday against Daryl Sharp

The 33-year-old Ghanaian boxer made light work of Darryl Sharp at the Copper Box Arena in London on Saturday with an impeccable performance.

He has won the hearts of many with his heavy power punches and sharp combinations but the boxer has revealed how he defied poverty in his native Ghana to reach the UK.

Freezy Macbones recounts that his meteoric rise to boxing and fame has been very difficult as he was a mason in Ghana and even a chef in the UK among others.

Gyimah was born and raised in Bimma, a town in the Ashanti Region of Ghana before getting the chance to travel to the UK.

In an earlier interview after his victory over Sharp, MacBones narrated how he used to be a mason in Ghana before moving to the UK, where he has now turned his life around.

"I worked so hard toward my dreams and I never give up. I never let anyone let me down. I put myself to the limit. I don't sleep, I'm running four o'clock, three o'clock like a madman,” MacBones said.

“People see me like, what's this guy doing? And now this is the answer for those people that were asking me those questions. And I'm so proud of myself, my mum, and my family back home. There are all watching me and I made them proud because I come nothing.”

"A place there was no light, there was no water, nothing there and I see myself with one of the biggest promotions in the world, Queensberry. Come on bro, there is a God. Whatever result happened there, I don't care. I see myself as a winner no matter what," he added.