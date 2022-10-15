1 hour ago

Ghana and Freiburg midfielder Daniel Kofi Kyereh is a huge doubt for his side's Bundesliga game against Bayern Munchen on Sunday.

The midfielder who has been in fine form for his side recently is likely to sit aside due to a knock he sustained in his side's last game in the Bundesliga.

Kofi Kyereh did not play in his side's Europa League fixture against Nantes on Thursday due to the injury.

He is hoping to recover in time for the epic clash but it appears he is racing against time.

His manager Christian Streich did not give any encouraging news on the influential midfielder during press conference.

"It is very difficult if Daniel-Kofi Kyereh is fit for Sunday's game."

"We have to see who is healthy and then we're happy that we can go to Munich in this constellation."

The Ghanaian has scored three goals in his last three matches this season and his potential absence will be sorely missed by his side.

Freiburg will face Bayern Munich on Sunday at the Allianz Arena at 5:30 GMT.