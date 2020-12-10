1 hour ago

A 15-member team to facilitate the change of government in Ghana has officially been named close to 78 hours after the West African nation went to the polls to elect a new leader.

The Electoral Commission declared incumbent leader Nana Akufo-Addo as president-elect after a keenly contested general election on Monday, December 7.

Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has been given the nod to continue serving as Ghana’s President for the next four years.

He led the New Patriotic Party into the December 7 polls and obtained 6,730,413 votes, representing 51.59% while the flagbearer of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), John Dramani Mahama placed second, garnering 6,214,889 which represents 47.36% of the total ballots cast.

The President on Thursday has by law announced the team comprising key appointees in the ruling government.

A statement signed by the Director of Communications at the Office of the President, Eugene Arhin named the Chief Of Staff at the office of the President, Frema Osei-Opare as chairperson of the team.

The directive is in accordance with The Presidential (Transition) Act, 2012, Act 845 which was enacted to govern the transition from one administration to another.

Parts of the law stipulates that, “where an incumbent president is re-elected for a second term, the President shall designate a transition team”.

Find attached the list of the 15-member team:

Source: Daily Mail GH