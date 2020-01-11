1 hour ago

French born Ghanaian defender Enock Kwarteng who plies his trade for French Ligue 1 side Bordeaux is bereaved as the defender has lost his senior brother Jackson.

Bordeaux defender Enock Kwateng announced on social media the death of his big brother, Jackson.

The young Bordeaux defender Enock Kwateng (22), who faces Lyon this Saturday in Ligue 1 (5:30 p.m.), announced Thursday on various social networks the death of his big brother, Jackson.

The latter followed very closely the career of the right sided defender,and was in the stands during European U19 champion in 2016.

To the entire family of Enock Kwateng and his relatives, Ghanaguardian.com sends its sincere condolences.

The full back has represented France at all under age competitions but is yet to break into the main senior national team although he is eligible to play for Ghana.



?s=20