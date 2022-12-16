French President applauds national team for reaching World Cup finals

3 hours ago

President of France, Emmanuel Macron has lauded his French side for reaching their second successive World Cup finals at the ongoing 2022 Qatar World Cup.

The Les Blues defeated Morocco 2-0 in a game which the North Africans dominated for large spells despite France doing the needful.

Macron said in a statement to the media, "Proud and happy with this team, which is a mixture of different generations. The French people need joy. Sport provides this feeling, especially football."

"I was nervous, but I became better off more than an hour and a half ago, because such matches cannot be decided before they are played, and the Moroccan national team performed excellently. Its fans should be proud of this team, and they are not ashamed of losing, but rather they deserve a salute."

"The Moroccan national team could have scored a draw, but we succeeded in securing the victory with the goal scored by a young player and a substitute,"

And he noted, "I thank Deschamps, he formed a wonderful team, and he is in the World Cup final for the third time, and he won the previous two finals, so there are no two without a third."

He pointed out, "Deschamps is present, and with his blessing and talent, he will return to France with the World Cup, and clearly he must remain coach of the national team. He formed a new generation for the Dukes."

"We have more mature players such as Loris, Griezmann, Jiro and Mbappe, who performed wonderfully against his close friend Hakimi, as well as the young duo Theo Hernandez and Mwani."

He concluded, "We must rejoice in the victory. We are preparing tomorrow for the final to win it. I will be present in the final match. I thank Qatar, which succeeded in organizing the World Cup in a more than wonderful way."