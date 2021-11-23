3 hours ago

Ace comedians Fritz Baffour and Mikki Osei Berko will make a sensational return to standup comedy this December, the pair have announced. It will be the first appearance on the standup comedy stage for both in nearly two decades.

The duo will be performing live alongside DKB and headline act OB Amponsah at the Popular But Broke all-star standup special next month. The quartet represents comedy royalty from four distinct generations respectively. Never in the history of Ghanaian comedy have four different generations of comics performed live on the same set.

Messieurs Baffour and Osei Berko, popularly called Master Richard, represent two of the brightest comedians from the first and secondary generation respectively. The Fritz and friends primetime comedy show and Master Richard’s famed Taxi Driver soapcom are two of the biggest television shows in Ghanaian comedy history.

Standup comedy pioneer Hon. Fritz Baffour is the first comedian to launch a successful political career, having been elected to Ghana’s parliament in 2016 before going on to become the minister of Information under the then John Evans Atta-Mills-led government.

He is also credited to have first brought Nigerian comedy legend Ali Baba to Ghana. His younger contemporary Mikki Osei Berko is also recognized as Ghana’s first truly multifaceted comedian, credited with transitioning from stage to film and media with remarkable distinction.

His exceptional ability to combine the English language with the local dialect and evolution from orthodox standup to other forms of the craft revolutionized the industry and served as a valid blueprint for peers and future generations.

The Popular but Broke special, scheduled for December 11 at the National Theatre is Ghana’s first-ever All-Star comedy night featuring four different comedy generations. The chance to stand up again after nearly two decades at such a historic event will represent another landmark achievement for the legendary pair.

Story by: Ricky Tenneson