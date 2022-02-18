1 hour ago

Ghanaian referee Rustum Gameli Senorgbe will be in the spotlight this weekend when the two giant clubs in the local game lock horns at the Accra Sports Stadium.

The 37 year old journalist has now joined the knight of the whistle fraternity and will take charge of his biggest game since venturing into officiating.

He will be assisted on the lines by Patrick Papala and Gilbert Adom Mensah.

The young referee was a Sports journalist with Ho Premier where he worked with the station but started his refereeing journey in 2009.

He has risen through the ranks and is now a Class One referee and has been widely tipped to move a notch up in the coming months.

Rustum Gameli Senorgbe had his secondary school education at Wesley Grammer School in Accra before furthering his education at the Evangelical Presbyterian University College where he offered BSc. Integrated Development Studies.

He also has a Post Graduate Diploma in Management and Administration from the Chartered from Institute of Management and Leadership in the USA.

Hearts will on Sunday 20th February,2022 host Kotoko at the Accra Sports Stadium with the reds having a healthy 12 point lead over their sworn rivals.