7 hours ago

A leading communications member of the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP), Nana Akomea says a Bawumia-Alan ticket is the sure way for the NPP to go into Election 2024.

He said it was clear that Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia and the Trade and Industry Minister, Alan Kwadwo Kyerematen are the two frontrunners to succeed President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo.

Nana Akomea, himself a former Communications Director of the NPP is therefore calling for a consensus-building within the party for the frontrunners to be allowed to lead the party for 2024.

In an interview with Citi FM monitored by Graphic Online, Nana Akomea did not specify which one of them should lead with the other as the running mate.

"If Alan won, he is most likely to choose a running mate from the north. If Bawumia won, he is most likely to choose a running mate from South, the two of them, they are the leaders, everybody knows. The other people can be very gentle and will serve the party well but we have always known the frontrunners, haven't we, and the frontrunners today are Alan and Bawumia.

"Now in all the previous primaries, the two frontrunners, did not satisfy the north south divide, [Prof] Adu Boahen and [former President J.A.] Kufuor."

"I will want a certain consensus to be built within the party to have the two of them running together. It will save us an acrimonious..., and in all the party provides the primaries should be in an election year when we are in office, so it is going to avoid an acrimonious primary which the party may not recover fully from.

Advice to Election Committee

Nana Akomea who is the Managing Director of Intercity STC Coaches Limited called on the election committee of the NPP to ensure that the violence that characterized the polling station level elections of the party does not repeat itself in the constituency elections beginning April 28, 2022.

"The NPP primaries, so far, we can do better, we haven't finished, we can. We've seen quite some significant problems at the polling station level, so we could've done better. We also have other elections coming up... so far, we could've done better and I'm hoping that those in charge have taken notice, of the difficulties and ensure that these difficulties are minimised.