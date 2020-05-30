42 minutes ago

Former President, John Mahama, has mocked persons he believes are having sleepless nights worrying about his choice of a running mate for the 2020 presidential elections.

The seeming delay about John Mahama’s choice for a running mate has sparked criticism both within his party and in the camp of the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP).

A Member of Parliament from John Mahama’s party, Mahama Ayariga, has said the delay in naming a running mate could affect the party’s chances in the upcoming crucial elections.

NPP stalwart, Gabby Asare Otchere-Darko, also recently posted the following on Facebook: “It must be pretty frustrating when your choice of running mate turns you flat down... especially after you have approached him personally with your offer. Uneasy lies the head that wears a thorny crown...”

But in sharp rebuttal directed at his opponents, John Mahama said they were suffering from psychosis over their inability to correctly predict his choice for a running mate.

“It can become a frustrating psychosis when you are unable to correctly predict the winning ticket of your opponent,” he tweeted on Friday, May 29, 2020.

Psychosis is a mental disorder characterised by a disconnection from reality.

It can become a frustrating psychosis when you are unable to correctly predict the winning ticket of your opponent.

— John Dramani Mahama (@JDMahama) May 29, 2020

In February last year, former President Mahama secured 95.23 per cent endorsement to lead the NDC as flagbearer to Election 2020.

Mr Mahama polled 213,487 votes representing 95.23 per cent of the total valid votes cast with the other six contenders managing with about 4 per cent.