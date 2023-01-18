4 hours ago

Oil Marketing Companies (OMCs) in the Republic of Ghana have adjusted their pump prices upward after they reviewed prices downward in the first pricing window of January 2023.

The upward adjustment of fuel prices is due to the appreciation of the dollar against the local Ghanaian currency Cedi and rising crude oil prices on the international market.

As of Tuesday afternoon, most of the OMCs had adjusted their pump prices with Pacific Oil selling petrol at Gh¢13.98 per litre while diesel is sold at Gh¢14.44.

Leading Oil Marketing Companies, GOIL, TotalEnergies and Shell, are selling petrol at Gh¢13.60 per litre while diesel is sold at Gh¢15.52 per litre.

TotalEnergies, another major player, is selling petrol at Gh¢13.90 per litre while diesel is sold at Gh¢15.60 per litre.

Petrosol is selling petrol at Gh¢13.58 per litre while diesel is being sold at Gh¢15.51 per litre.

Engen is selling diesel at Gh¢13.60 per litre while petrol is sold at Gh¢15.50 per litre.

Star Oil is selling petrol at Gh¢13.19per litre while diesel is sold at Gh¢15.29 per litre.

Zen Petroleum is selling petrol at Gh13.49 per litre while diesel is sold at Gh15.30.

Alinco Oil is selling petrol at Gh¢13.50 while diesel is being sold at Gh¢14.95

Duke’s Petroleum is selling petrol at Gh¢13.59 per litre while diesel is sold at Gh¢14.95per litre.

Cash Oil is selling petrol at Gh13.50 per litre while diesel is sold at Gh¢15.29 per litre.

Allied is selling petrol at Gh¢13.60 per litre while diesel is sold at Gh¢15.10 per litre.

Puma Energy is selling petrol at Gh¢12.39 per litre while diesel is sold at Gh¢14.99 per litre.

Lucky Oil is selling petrol at Gh¢13.38 per litre while diesel is sold at Gh¢14.20 per litre.