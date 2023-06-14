3 hours ago

Petroleum prices in Ghana are set to experience a slight increase in the upcoming pricing window of June, except for Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG), according to the Chamber of Petroleum Consumers (COPEC).

This increase has been attributed to the depreciation of the cedi against major currencies.

The Executive Secretary of COPEC, Duncan Amoah in an interview with Citi Business News indicated that petrol and diesel prices are expected to see a modest increase ranging between 2% and 5% compared to the current pump prices.

“Fuel products across the country, except for liquefied petroleum gas (LPG), are likely to rise, albeit marginal. LPG is likely to have prices sustained or remained at the current level. For petrol and diesel, we are likely to pay 2% – 5% more on current pump prices and a depreciation of the cedi largely accounts for this.”

“International benchmarks have remained relatively stable and even declined, unfortunately, you can’t say the same for the local currency and so give or take what most oil marketing companies are likely to give all of us is some marginal increase in the next pricing window of June.”

The Executive Secretary of COPEC further projected retail figures for petroleum products in the next pricing window as follows;

Petrol, GH¢ 12.21/L; Diesel – GH¢12.27/L; Mean price for Petrol and Diesel – GH¢ 12.24/L and LPG – GH¢ 10.40/L.

Source: citifmonline