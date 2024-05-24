3 hours ago

Fuel tanker drivers in Ghana have called off their sit-down strike over poor conditions of service.

The Ghana National Petroleum Tanker Drivers Union announced an indefinite sit-down strike on Tuesday demanding improved conditions of service, especially in respect of remuneration.

However, after a meeting with all stakeholders, the tanker drivers issued a communiqué to call off the sit-down strike.

The communiqué stated that, the framework for their remuneration has been adopted and the implementation of the framework was expected to commence by the end of June 2024.

The members of the union at a press conference said despite an already agreed policy framework aimed at enhancing their salaries and other working conditions, which has been pending since November 2023, the National Petroleum Authority (NPA) and the sector Ministry have refused to implement the policy.