29 minutes ago

Communities in the region are beginning to induct Fulani chiefs into their traditional setup in a bid to ensure non-violent resolutions of disputes between local farmers and herdsmen in the North East Region.

This inclusion according to the local chiefs, will ensure peaceful and harmonious living, as well as bringing an end to the long-lasting conflict among the native farmers and nomadic herdsmen.

The Fulani chiefs now play more specific roles including serving as facilitators and intermediaries in times of trouble between local farmers and the herders.

They are, however, not recognized members of the village traditional councils and do not seat in meetings organised by the chief and his elders.

Over the weekend, the chiefs and people of Gbimsi, a farming community near Walewale in the West Mamprusi Municipality, also accepted to have a Fulani chief.

At a colourful ceremony on Saturday, the Kug-Rana of Gbimsi, enskinned Ali Musah Barry as the new chief of the Fulanis in the area.

Speaking to JoyNews, spokesperson for the new chief, Abdulai Sheifu, said it will now be easy to coordinate and organise Fulanis towards the development of the area.

According to him, although the new chief would push for better conditions of living for his people, he will not shield individuals or groups found culpable of any offence.

The spokesman also expressed their appreciation to the king of the Mamprugu traditional area, Naa Bohagu Abdulai Mahami Sheriga, and his elders, for the warm reception in the North East region.

He said the enskinment would help reduce violence between the farmers and the herdsmen.

He, however, condemned the characterisation of all Fulanis as criminals and asked the police to be professional when handling cases involving Fulanis.

Abdulai Sheifu who also lamented about the deplorable state of some Fulani communities said it was time for them to also benefit from the taxes they pay to the district assemblies and government agencies.

"They pay taxes yet they are being discriminated, stigmatised ...in terms of access to social amenities in the country".

The North East region became a hotspot with reported acts of violent disputes between farmers and herders in 2017 when the Mamprugu Traditional Council introduced a mandatory royalty which requires herders in the Mampruguland to give one cattle every two years to a kraal committee.

The enmity between farmers and herders has intensified in communities along the White Volta river, with cows straying into crop-growing areas, leading to more frequent violent attacks on herding camps, particularly in the West Mamprusi and Mamprugu Mogduri districts.



The tension has been exacerbated by a running court battle against the Chief Operating Officer of the Kraal committee, also member of the traditional council, Namang-rana Johnson Tahiru, who is being accused of cow rustling, by a wealthy Fulani cattle owner based in Bawku.

A Memorandum of Understanding signed in December last year between the Nayiri has helped reduced communal attacks and atrocities in most villages. Source: myjoyonline