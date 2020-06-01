22 minutes ago

The Tabital Pulaaku International Ghana Chapter and Danbaki Royal family representing the entire Fulani Community in Ghana have kicked against the Electoral Commission’s (EC) plans to resort to the use of the Ghana card and passport as proof of citizenship for the upcoming voters' registration exercise to take place later this month.

The group is calling on Parliament to reject the CI laid before it to make it lawful for the EC to use only Ghana card and passport for the registration exercise.

The Fulani community in Ghana noted that many of their compatriots have no Ghana card or passport and therefore “Passing or accepting the CI in its current state amounts to disenfranchising the entire Fulani Community in Ghana.”

In a statement, the Fulani community called for the amendment of the CI to include other national documents such as the Birth certificate, voter ID etc “or we call for a total rejection of the CI.”

The Fulani Community said they will continue to resist any attempt by any National Public institution that tries to de-nationalize them in the country.

The concerns of the Fulanis dovetails into calls by the main opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) and some political parties that rsorting to use only the Ghana card and passport as prove of identification for the voter card registration will disenfranchise many Ghanaians.

Class FM