1 hour ago

The second part of this year’s Vodafone Ghana Music Awards (VGMA), held on Saturday, August 29, 2020, at the Accra International Conference Centre is aimed at celebrating Ghana’s steep culture, vivacious music, and iconic artistes.

The 21st Annual VGMA Festival was scheduled to be climaxed with a three-day music celebration, from Friday 28th to Sunday 30th August 2020.

In all, 30 Awards will be presented and on Sunday, August 30, the frontline workers of COVID-19 will be honoured with the VGMA COVID-19 Heroes Concert.

Find below the full list of nominees for each category and their respective winners below:

Lifetime Achievement Award – George Darko

Traditional Artist of The Year Tesa (Winner)

Record of the Year

• Aka Kee Moko by Trigmatic

• Blema Tesaa by Perez Muzik • Bolgatanga by Okyeame Kwame (Winner)

• Oh Me by Lamisi

• Sanbra by Akwaboah

• Woezor by Worlasi

• Dzigbordi by Lord Paper

Hip-life song of the Year

• Quamina MP ft. Medikal – Amanfour Girls

• Guru ft Kweysi Swat – Wobete

• Sarkodie ft prince bright- Oofeetso • Medikal- Omo Ada (Winner)

• Sista Afia ft Quamina MP and Medika l- Weather

High-Life Song of the Year

• King Promise ft Kojo Antwi- Bra

• Sarkodie ft Efya -Saara

• Dada Hafco ft Fameye -Our Story • Kofi Kinaata – Things Fall Apart (Winner)

• Kuami Eugene – Obiaato

• Sista Afia ft Kelvenboy – Corner Corner

• Adina – Sika

• Fameye ft Kuami Eugene, Medikal and Article Wan -Notin A Get Remix

Gospel Song of the Year • Celestine Donkor ft Nhyiraba Gideon- Agbebolo (Winner)

• Mog Music- Hallelujah

• Joe Mettle- Mehia Wo Yesu

• Diana Hamilton – W’asem

• Joyce Blessing -Repent

• Nacee- Mpaebo

Afrobeat Song of the Year

• EL ft AI -Adwuma

• King Promise – Comando

• Kelvynboy ft Joey B- Mea

• Darkovibes ft Kidi – Bless Me

• Kwesi Arthur ft Mr Eazi- Nobody

• Kidi ft Kwesi Arthur- Mr Badman • Dopenation- Zanku (Winner)

• Guilty Beats ft Mr Eazi and Kwesi Arthur-Pilolo

• Wendy Shay -All for you

Reggae/ Dancehall Song of the Year

• Ras Kuku- Me Mpaebo • J. Derobie- Poverty (Winner)

• Epixode -Resolution

• AK Songstress – Stamina

• Jupitar- Top Shella

• Article Wan- Reggae

Hip-Pop Song of the Year • Kofi Mole- Don’t be late (Winner)

• Sarkodie- Bleeding

• Kwaw Kese ft Mr Eazi, Skonti, Medikal and Sarkodie -Dondo Remix

• Medikal ft Kofi Mole and Joey B- Drip

• Joey B ft Kwesi Arthur and Sarkodie- La Familia

• Eno Barony ft Kofi Mole- Mind your business

• Kwesi Arthur- Thoughts of King Arthur 5

• Strongman ft Manifest – Up and Down

Reggae/Dancehall Artiste of the Year

• J Derobie

• Epixode • Ras Kuuku (Winner)

• Samini

• Jupitar

• AK Songstress

Best Video of the Year

• Cina Soul -Killi Mi (Directed by Gene Adu) (Winner)

• RJZ- Bye Bye (Directed by Henry Akrong)

• Medikal ft Kofi Mole and Joey B- Drip (Directed by Yaw Skyface)

• Becca ft Tiya Savage- Yes I do (AJE Filmworks)

• Kuami Eugene – Obiaato (Directed by REX)

• Celestine Donkor ft Nhyiraba Gideon- Agbebolo (Directed by Abass)

• EL ft FALZ, Joey B -Ehua (Directed by Yaw Skyface)

• Joey B ft Kwesi Arthur- La Familia (Directed Babs Direction)

• Zeetm ft Fancy Gadam- Totori (Directed by Babs Direction)

• Epixode-Wahala Dey (Directed by Snares films)

Gospel Artiste of the Year

• Celestine Donkor

• Joe Mettle

• Joyce Blessing

• MOGMusic • Diana Hamilton (Winner)

• Akesse Brempong

Highlife Artiste of the Year

• King Promise

• KiDi • Kuami Eugene (Winner)

• Dada Hafco

• Akwaboah

• Adina

• Kofi Kinaata

Instrumentalist of the Year • Emmanuel Bludo (Winner)

• Joshua Moszi

• Steve Bedi

• Mizter Okyere

• Affreh Junior

• Anthony Ansah (Khalisax)

Songwriter of the Year

• Bra by King Promise

• Sanbra by Akwaboah • Things Fall Apart by Kofi Kinaata (Winner)

• W’asem by Diana Hamilton

• Oh Me by Lamisi

• Wahala Dey by Epixode

Producer of the Year

• Guilty Beats

• Two Bars • MOG (Winner)

• Unkle Beats

• Willis Beats

Hiplife/Hip-Hop Artiste of the Year

• Kofi Mole

• Quamina MP

• Joey B • Medikal (Winner)

• Kwesi Arthur

• Sarkodie

• DopeNation

Male Vocalist of the Year

• Joe Mettle

• Kuami Eugene

• KiDi

• King Promise • MOG Music (Winner)

Female Vocalist of the Year

• Adina

• Lamisi

• Efya

• Efe Grace

• Becca • Celestine Donkor (Winner)

Best Group of the Year • Dopenation (Winner)

• Kwan Pa

• Bethel Revival Choir

• La Meme Gang

Best Collaboration of the Year

• Amanfuor Girls by Quamina MP

• Bra by King Promise • Oofeetso by Sarkodie (Winner)

• Noting I Get Remix by Fameye

• Ohemaa by Kuami Eugene

• Mea by Kelvynboy

• Mr Badman by KiDi

• Saara by Sarkodie

Best Rapper of the Year

• EL

• Strongman

• Medikal

• Sarkodie

• Teephlow

• Eno Barony • Kwesi Arthur (Winner)

African Artiste of the Year • BurnaBoy (Winner)

• Big Trill

• Teni

• Davido

• Sho Madjozi

• Mercy Chinwo

• Rudebwoy

International Collaboration of the Year

• Cinderella by KiDi ft Mayorkum & Peruzzi • Lucky by Sarkodie ft Rudebwoy (Winner)

• Yes I Do by Becca ft Tiwa Savage

• Father by Medikal ft Davido

• Pilolo by Guilty Beats ft Mr Eazi & Kwesi Arthur

• Sugar Daddy by KiDi ft Mr Eazi

• Nobody by Kwesi Arthur ft Mr. Eazi

• Toto Remix by Edem ft Davido

Album of the Year

• King Promise – As Promised

• Okyeame Kwame – Made In Ghana

• Joe Mettle – Wind of Revival • KiDi – Sugar (Winner)

• Sarkodie – Black Love

• Nacee – Time With God

• Kwesi Arthur – Live From Nkrumah Krom II

Most Popular Song of the Year

• Quamina MP – Amanfour Girls

• Sarkodie – Oofeetso

• Medikal – Omo Ada

• Dope Nation – Zanku

• Agbebolo – Celestine Donkor

• Kuami Eugene – Obiaato • Kofi Kinaata – Things Fall Apart (Winner)

• Diana Hamilton – W’asem

• Kwesi Arthur – Nobody

• Fameye – Nothing I Get Remix

• KiDi – Mr Badman

Best New Artiste of the Year • Fameye (Winner)

• J.Derobie

• Lord Paper

• Kofi Mole

• Tulenkey

• MOG Music

Artiste of the Year • Kuami Eugene (Winner)

• Sarkodie

• Medikal

• Kofi Kinaata

• Diana Hamilton

2020 VGMA Unsung Artists

• Gyakie

• Sherry Boss

• Imrana

• Abochie • Teflon Flexx (winner)

• Kofi Jamar