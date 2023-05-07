8 hours ago

The 24th Vodafone Ghana Music Awards (VGMAs), ended on May 6 with Black Sherif taking home the most coveted Artiste of the Year award.

Sherif beat off competition for the AOTY award from the likes of Piesie Esther, Stonebwoy, Sarkodie and Camidoh.



He also won a number of other award categories as did over 20 other artistes.



This year’s event saw performances from the likes of Piesie Esther, KIDI, DSL, Epixode, Lasmid, King Promise, Gyakie, Sarkodie, Pheelz and others.



Check out the full list of winners below:



Best Music Video of the Year – Konongo Zongo (Black Sherif)



Songwriter of the Year – Perez music (Hewale lala)



Unsung Act of the Year – DSL

Best Female Vocal Performance of the Year – Niella



Best Male Vocal Performance of the Year – Perez Music



Vodafone Green Award – Worlasi



Producer of the Year – MOG Beatz



Best African Artiste of the Year – Asake



Lifetime Achievement Award – Kofi Sammy



Best Gospel Song of the Year – Piesie Esther

Best Gospel Artiste of the Year – Piesie Esther



Best Hip Hop Song of the Year – Black Sherif (Kweku The Traveller)



Best Hiphop/HipLife Artiste of the Year – Sarkodie



Best International Collaboration of the Year – Camidoh ft King Promise, Mayorkun and Darkoo (Sugarcane remix)



Best Hiplife Song of the Year – Lasmid (Friday Night)



Best Afropop Song of the Year – Therapy (Stonebwoy)



Best Reggae and Dancehall Song of the Year – Atia (Epixode)

Best Highlife Artiste of the Year – Kofi Kinaata



Best Reggae/Dancehall Artiste of the Year – Stonebwoy



Best Afropop/Afrobeats Artiste of the Year – King Promise



Best Rap Performance – Obiaa Boa (Amerado)



Best Highlife Song of the Year – Downflat (Kevinbwoy)



Best Afrobeat Song of the Year – Camidoh ft King Promise, Mayorkun and Darkoo (Sugarcane remix)



Best Collaboration of the Year – Sarkodie Ft Black Sherif (Countryside)

Record/Audio Engineer of the Year – Far Away (Gyakie)/(Altra Nova)



Best New Artiste of the Year – Lasmid



Album/EP of the Year – 5 Star (King Promise)



Most Popular Song of the Year – Black Sherif



Artiste of the Year – Black Sherif

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

