The maiden edition of the Entertainment Achievement Awards (EAA) has been held.
The programme which aired on Citi TV, eTV, DGN TV, and on all Citi TV portals, was held virtually.
Entertainment Achievement Awards celebrates entertainers and entertainment industry players who have distinguished themselves in the practice of their art during the 2020 eligibility year.
The scheme covers areas such as sports, music, film, fashion, photography, media, comedy, among others.
Aside from presenting awards to deserving winners on the night, there were performances from Okyeame Kwame, Tulenkey, Kweku Flick, Kofi Jamar, and Abiana.
Others were Camidoh, Yung Pabi, Irene Logan, Legon Palmwine Band, Bogo Blay, Lyrical Joe, and Poetra Asantewa.
The hosts for the event were AJ Sarpong and Kwaku David of Citi FM and Citi TV.
The Entertainment Achievement Awards was powered by Citi FM, Citi TV, and sponsored by Good Day Energy Drink.
Check out the full list of winners:
Female Artiste – Adina
Male Artiste – Stonebwoy
Song of the Year – Open Gate
Album of the Year – Anloga Junction
Best Music Video – Inna Song
Cultural Troupe – Kwan Pa
Sportswoman – Mercy Tagoe
Sportsman of the Year – Jonathan Mensah
Ghanaian movie of the Year – Perfect Picture
Female Actor of the Year – Nana Ama Mcbrown
Male Actor of the Year – Adjetey Anang
Film Director of the Year – Shirley Frimpong-Manso
Best Movie of the Year – Perfect Picture
Online Media – Kwadwo Sheldon
Best Author – Peace Adzo Medie
Best Performance Poet – Nana Asaase
Event of the Year – Blacklove Concert
Event Host of the Year – Kabutey Ocansey
Stand-up comedian of the Year – OB Amponsah
Comic Actor of the Year – Clemento Suarez
Photographer of the Year – Bob Pixel
Accessories Designer of the Year – Velma’s Accessories
Female Designer of the Year – Christie Brown
Male Designer of the Year – Chocolate Designs
Model of the Year – Gina Akala
