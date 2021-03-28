1 hour ago

The maiden edition of the Entertainment Achievement Awards (EAA) has been held.

The programme which aired on Citi TV, eTV, DGN TV, and on all Citi TV portals, was held virtually.

Entertainment Achievement Awards celebrates entertainers and entertainment industry players who have distinguished themselves in the practice of their art during the 2020 eligibility year.

The scheme covers areas such as sports, music, film, fashion, photography, media, comedy, among others.

Aside from presenting awards to deserving winners on the night, there were performances from Okyeame Kwame, Tulenkey, Kweku Flick, Kofi Jamar, and Abiana.

Others were Camidoh, Yung Pabi, Irene Logan, Legon Palmwine Band, Bogo Blay, Lyrical Joe, and Poetra Asantewa.

The hosts for the event were AJ Sarpong and Kwaku David of Citi FM and Citi TV.

The Entertainment Achievement Awards was powered by Citi FM, Citi TV, and sponsored by Good Day Energy Drink.

Check out the full list of winners:

Female Artiste – Adina

Male Artiste – Stonebwoy

Song of the Year – Open Gate

Album of the Year – Anloga Junction

Best Music Video – Inna Song

Cultural Troupe – Kwan Pa

Sportswoman – Mercy Tagoe

Sportsman of the Year – Jonathan Mensah

Ghanaian movie of the Year – Perfect Picture

Female Actor of the Year – Nana Ama Mcbrown

Male Actor of the Year – Adjetey Anang

Film Director of the Year – Shirley Frimpong-Manso

Best Movie of the Year – Perfect Picture

Online Media – Kwadwo Sheldon

Best Author – Peace Adzo Medie

Best Performance Poet – Nana Asaase

Event of the Year – Blacklove Concert

Event Host of the Year – Kabutey Ocansey

Stand-up comedian of the Year – OB Amponsah

Comic Actor of the Year – Clemento Suarez

Photographer of the Year – Bob Pixel

Accessories Designer of the Year – Velma’s Accessories

Female Designer of the Year – Christie Brown

Male Designer of the Year – Chocolate Designs

Model of the Year – Gina Akala