The 10th edition of the annual Radio and Television Personalities Awards (RTP Awards) was held over the weekend and saw some media persons walk home with plaques for excelling in the year under review.

The event was held at Kempinski Hotel, Accra on Saturday.

Stacy Amoateng of Platinum Network was crowned RTP Personality of the Year 2019/2020 while Kwami Sefa Kayi and Bola Ray were adjudged Personality of the Decade.

Below is the full list of winners:

Television Categories

Digital TV Channel Of The Year 2019–2020 – Angel TV

TV Reality Show Of The Year 2019–2020 – Date Rush (TV3)

TV Development Show Host Of The Year 2019-2020 – Stacy Amoateng (Platinum Networks)

Tv Entertainment Show Of The Year 2019-2020 – United ShowBiz (UTV)

Tv Male Entertainment Show Of The Year 2019–2020 – Nana Kwadwo Addo (TV3)

Tv Female Entertainment Show Host Of The Year 2019–2020 – Nana Ama McBrown (UTV)

Tv Sports Program Of The Year 2019–2020 – Fire For Fire (Adom TV)

Tv Sports Show Host Of The Year 2019–2020 – Philip Sitsofe Atsrim (Max TV)

Tv Station Of The Year 2019-2020 – UTV

Tv News Program Of The Year 2019–2020 – UTV News

Tv Male News Caster Of The Year 2019–2020 – Steven Anti (TV3)

Tv Female News Caster Of The Year 2019–2020 – Serwaa Amihere (GHOneTV)

Tv Program Of The Year 2019–2020 – New Day (TV3)

Tv Female Presenter Of The Year 2019–2020 – Nana Ama McBrown(UTV)

Tv Morning Program Of The Year 2019–2020 – New Day(TV3)

Tv Morning Show Host Of The Year 2019–2020 – Yaa Konamah (UTV)

Tv Current Affairs Program Of The Year 2019–2020 – The Point Of View (Citi TV)

Radio Categories

Best Radio Personality Of The Year 2019–2020 Ashanti Region – Kwame Tanko (Angel FM)

Best Radio Personality Of The Year 2019–2020 Eastern Region – Akua Justina (Obouba FM)

Best Radio Personality Of The Year 2019–2020 Volta – Oti Sector – Kwabena Ntow (Beyond FM)

Best Radio Personality Of The Year 2019–2020 Western Sector – Chelsea Sey (YFM)

Best Radio Personality Of The Year 2019–2020 Greater Accra Region – Francis Abban (Starr103.5 FM)

Radio Female Presenter Of The Year 2019-2020–Afia Pokua aka Vim Lady (Okay101.7 FM)

Radio Dj Of The Year 2019-2020 – DJ Aroma

Radio Gospel Show Host Of The Year 2019–2020 – Johnson Adu Boahen(Angel FM Accra)

Radio Reggae Show Host Of The Year 2019-2020 – African Child (Luv FM/Nhyira FM)

Radio Development Show Host Of The Year 2019-2020 – Akuma Mama Zimbi (Adom 106.3 FM)

Radio Morning Program Of The Year 2019-2020 – Kokrokoo (Peace104.3 FM)

Radio News Program Of The Year 2019–2020 – Accra Kasiebo(Accra FM)

Radio Newscaster Of The Year 2019–2020 (English Language) – Valentina Ofori Afriyie (Class 91.3 FM)

Radio Newscaster Of The Year 2019–2020 (Local Language) – Daakyehene Ofosu Agyeman (Power FM)

Radio Sports Program Of The Year 2019–2020 – Angel Sports

Radio Sports Show Host Of The Year 2019–2020 – Michael Darko

Radio Program Of The Year 2019–2020 – Ekwanso Dwoodwo (Okay101.7 FM)

Radio Station Of The Year 2019–2020 – Citi FM

Best Radio Station Ashanti Region – Angel FM Kumasi

Radio Entertainment Talk Show Host Of The Year 2019–2020 – Andy Dosty (Hitz103.9FM)

Radio Mid Morning Program Of The Year 2019–2020 – Agyenim Boateng (Kasapa FM)

Radio Late Afternoon Show Of The Year 2019–2020 – Abeiku Santana (Okay 101.7 FM)

Radio Morning Show Host Of The Year 2019–2020 – Captain Smart (Adom FM to Angel FM)

Radio Talk Show Host Of The Year 2019–2020 – Mugaabe Maase (Power FM)

Media Group and Personality Categories

Blogger Of The Year 2019–2020 – Isaac Aidoo (GhKwaku)

Media Group Of The Decade 2010–2020 – Despite Media Group

Media Group Of The Year 2019–2020 – Despite Media Group

RTP Personality Of The Decade 2010–2020 – Kwami Sefa Kayi & Bola Ray

RTP Personality Of The Year 2019–2020 – Stacy Amoateng