2 hours ago

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has appointed the Spokesperson of the Electoral Commission of Ghana, Mrs. Sylvia Naa Adaawa Annoh as Ghana’s Ambassador to Denmark, MyNewsGh.com has confirmed.

While initially, some people had said the Sylvia N. A. Annoh on the list of Ambassadors released by the Government was a different person and not the EC, spokesperson, MyNewsGh.com confirms she is the one.

Some Analysts have suggested her latest appointment to be a reward for her work at the EC that culminated in President Akufo-Addo’s re-election which the opposition heavily disputed. The opposition was thrown out of court when they challenged the results.

While the opposition NDC may have a problem, it is worth noting that she was a spokesperson for Ghana’s Electoral Commission from 1993 to 2015, 7 years under NDC.

Information suggests that Sylvia Naa Adaawa Annoh holds a Master of Governance and Leadership degree from the Ghana Institute of Management and Public Administration (GIMPA) in addition to a Postgraduate Diploma in Public Administration from the same institution.

This information was culled from the 2017 report submitted by the National Commission on Civic Education where Mrs. Sylvia Annoh was then a Commission member.

She is a graduate of the Ghana Institute of Journalism (GIJ) She has undertaken many Gender-related and Election management courses. As an Election Administrator between 1993 to 2015 with a wealth of experience in media relations and elections, she has trained several Ghanaian journalists from reputable media houses on accurate election /media reportage over the years.

She is a Christian and a Deaconess of Royal House Chapel International, Ahenfie. Her hobbies are writing, reading, singing, cooking, and dancing. She is married with three children. Madam Sylvia was a Public Relations officer for the Consultative Assembly that wrote the 1992 Constitution.

Source: mynewsgh.com