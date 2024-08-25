1 hour ago

The New Patriotic Party (NPP) officially launched its manifesto for the upcoming general elections on Sunday in Takoradi, in the Western Region.

The event at the Ghana Secondary and Technical School (GSTS) attracted party members nationwide, energising the party's base ahead of the December 7, 2024, polls.

During his speech at the manifesto launch in Takoradi, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, the NPP's presidential candidate, emphasised that his government would prioritise strengthening businesses, particularly small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs), to promote economic growth and job creation.

He also pledged to streamline Ghana's government by capping ministerial appointments at 50 if elected president.

In addition, Dr. Bawumia promised to enhance the Free Senior High School (SHS) and Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET) programs.

Read the NPP Manifesto highlights document below: