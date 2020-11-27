2 hours ago

The Former Special Prosecutor Martin Amidu has responded to comments by the presidency following the acceptance of his resignation.

Prior to his resignation, the former Special Prosecutor in a corruption risk assessment, concluded that there were breaches of the Public Procurement Act and the Public Financial Management Act with regards to how the advisors of the gold royalty fund, Agyapa Royalties agreement were procured.

Martin Amidu further disclosed that the process involving the transaction raised reasonable suspicion of bid-rigging and corruption.

The corruption risk assessment indicated that the procurement of service providers for the transaction showed possible cronyism and nepotism which could result in illicit financial activities and money laundering.

Read his full response below:

