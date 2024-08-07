3 hours ago

The National Democratic Congress (NDC) has accused Vice President and New Patriotic Party (NPP) flagbearer, Dr Mahamadu Bawumia of abusing sole sourcing.

At the Moment of Truth Series led by the Communication Officer, Sammy Gyamfi on Wednesday, the NDC alleged Dr Bawumia who before the NPP assumed office spoke against sole sourcing is now a major promoter.

Mr Gyamfi claimed a number of sleazy and overpriced sole-sourced contracts have been awarded to Resource Access Limited, a company owned and run by Bawumia’s blood brother called Abraham Bawumia and his wife, Kaminska Bawumia.

Read the full speech read by NDC Communication Officer, Sammy Gyamfi statement below: