3 hours ago

The Supreme Court has released the full judgement on a review application after it granted the Electoral Commission the go-ahead to compile a new register while excluding the birth certificate and existing voters ID as proof of identification.

The apex court recently dismissed the application filed by the National Democratic Congress (NDC) which was asking the court to review that decision.

In a unanimous decision on Thursday, July 30, 2020, a nine-member review panel, presided over by the Chief Justice, Justice Kwasi Anin Yeboah, dismissed the application on the basis that the NDC failed to meet the criteria for review.

Below is the full text of the judgement as published on Accra-based Joy FM's website.



