7 hours ago

The final funeral rites of Kumawood actor, Bright Owusu popularly known as known as C Confion have been set for January 11, 2025.

This was announced in a statement issued by the Akabenezer Production.

The solemn ceremony will take place at Sepe Buokrom Park, Kumasi, Ashanti Region from 9:00 am.

The general public have therefore been encouraged to join the bereaved family to honour the actor’s memory.

The actor passed on December 20, 2024, after battling an illness.

Read the full details below: