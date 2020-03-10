32 minutes ago

An employee of a Edgewater Maryland Funeral Home & Cremation Service died this morning, after being accidentally cremated by one of his coworkers.

According to the Police, 48-year old Paul Houston decided to take a nap one a stretcher after working for sixteen hours straight.

While he was sleeping, another employee mistook him for the corpse of a 52-year old car accident victim and carried him to the crematory.

Before anyone could notice the mistake, he had already been exposed to temperatures ranging between 1400 to 1800 degrees Fahrenheit and reduced to ashes.

Jenna Anderson, one of Mr Houston’s coworkers, says she heard him scream for about 15 seconds after the crematory was activated.

“At first, we didn’t understand where the sound was coming from. When we realized what was happening, it was too late. We shut down the heating system, but he was already dead.”

Ms. Anderson claims that the young coworker who caused the accident was a new employee, and had forgotten to check for the toe tag to make sure he had the right body.

The police has opened an investigation to determine the exact circumstances surrounding Mr Houston’s death.

Investigators have not ruled out the possibility of filing criminal charges against the employee who caused his death.

The young man could possibly be accused of criminal negligence causing death.

Source: South East journal