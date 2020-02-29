2 hours ago

Funny Face has hit back at Sandra Ababio after she warned him to stop involving her in his beef with Lilwin.

In a video published by Zionfelix.net, Sandra stated that Funny Face misinterpreted her phone call to him to stop his disagreement with Lilwin.

She denied begging Funny Face to stop exposing Lilwin when she called him on the phone as it is being circulated and advised him to grow up and that childish attitude.

Apparently, Sandra’s outburst has hit Funny Face hard and he has quickly replied.

Funny Face in a rebuttal said he will handle Sandra’s case differently because she is a woman.

The ‘Kasoa Trotro’ actor cautioned Sandra, a close friend of Lilwin not to dare him.

He said the Kumawood actress is fake and she is being controlled.

This dispute traces back to Lilwin stating in an interview with Zion Felix on the ‘Uncut Show’ that Funny Face didn’t deserve to be crowned as the favourite actor in Ghana at the 2019 Ghana Movie Awards.

Check Funny Face’s full reply to Sandra Ababio below.