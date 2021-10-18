3 hours ago

The Police have today, Monday, 18th October, 2021, at 10:14 pm arrested Benson Nana Yaw Oduro Boateng, popularly known as Funny Face for allegedly threatening certain individuals via some Social Media platforms.

A statement from the Ghana Police Service on their official social media pages confirmed his arrest and have also stated their next line of action.

"Due to the history of the suspect, the police shall submit Benson Nana Yaw Oduro Boateng to the court for an order for psychiatric examination, to determine the next line of investigative action."

"The police is committed to protecting lives with the generous help of the public."

" We want to assure the public that we shall not take anything for granted in the interest of public safety." it said.